Deputies shoot Chanute man

NEOSHO FALLS – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday at Riverside Park in Neosho Falls.

The shooting occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. Thursday near the pavilion at the campgrounds in Neosho Falls.

Two deputies from the Woodson County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to question subjects regarding a nearby vehicle that was reported stolen. During questioning, an altercation occurred between the deputies and an armed male subject.