Deputies shoot Chanute man

A Chanute man was hospitalized Thursday after getting into an altercation with a pair of Woodson County sheriff's deputies in Neosho Falls. The officers shot the individual, who was injured and flown to a Kansas City hospital.

By

Local News

July 6, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Law enforcement officers kept visitors away from Riverside Park in Neosho Falls Thursday after a pair of Woodson County sheriff's deputies shot a Chanute man during an altercation. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

NEOSHO FALLS – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday at Riverside Park in Neosho Falls.

The shooting occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. Thursday near the pavilion at the campgrounds in Neosho Falls. 

Two deputies from the Woodson County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to question subjects regarding a nearby vehicle that was reported stolen. During questioning, an altercation occurred between the deputies and an armed male subject. 

