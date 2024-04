An Allen County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of sex crimes related to a missing persons case in Hays.

It’s the second time in two years an Allen County deputy has been arrested or charged with sex crimes against a child.

Iola Michael Tennyson, 24, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He had been hired in January as a deputy.