In a world of constant change, where businesses often come and go with the tides of economic fortune, this family-owned establishment in Iola has stood the test of time. What started with Arthur and Martha Capper in 1964 has become a resilient generational business. Capper Jewelry fittingly celebrated its diamond anniversary this month, marking 60 years.

Carla and Brent Capper are second-generation owners. Their daughter, Jessica Oswald, represents the family’s third generation to be involved. Jessica’s daughter, Lainey, a high-schooler, is also a frequent fixture at the store.

The store traces its history to Brent’s dad, Arthur, who used his GI bill benefits to attend watchmaker school. Arthur Capper apprenticed and worked in Wichita for several years, prior to moving to Iola in 1964, and opening the store in May of that year.

Carla and Brent bought the store from his parents in January 1995.

“He had worked here for two years and I had worked part-time during the holidays,” said Carla. “He came home one day and said, ‘Oh, by the way — I bought you a job.’ His parents were ready to retire and told him they would close if he didn’t want to buy the store.”

It’s been at the same location — owned by the same family — all this time, Carla noted.

Some years are better than others, Carla said of the retail business.

“There are some years that are slim,” Carla said. “Not every year is a jewelry year. Jewelry repair keeps everything paid. It’s so much easier to repair what you have than it is to buy brand new all the time.” She added that jewelry has staying power. “We use it as heirlooms to pass down from generation to generation,” she said. In fact, Carla has some pieces that belonged to Brent’s great-grandmother. Tracey Tidd, Kellie King-DeNoon, Danielle Crawford, and Lydia Lewis peruse the jewelry during the 60th anniversary celebration at Capper Jewelry. Photo by Paul Vernon / Iola Register

Being able to assist generations of customers for big life moments has been rewarding over the years, Carla said. She points out that there are very few jobs where you get to celebrate with everybody else. “You get to help them pick out something to mark a special occasion like a wedding, birth, or even a death,” she said. “We have done memorial jewelry. We have even done engravings for dog and cat urns.”

Jessica reflected on a customer who has two children getting married this summer, a month apart. “When I was in college, I worked for this family at the gas station. I knew these kids when they were little and now they’re getting married,” she said in disbelief. “You get to watch everyone’s journey.” These life journeys can start with a promise ring to a high school sweetheart, then continue on to an engagement and wedding rings, mother’s rings, and some even end with memorial jewelry. Every step of the way, Capper Jewelry has been there to assist.

Capper Jewelry also offers custom-made jewelry. A recent job included converting a mother’s antique watch into necklaces for her daughters. “They are now awesome art deco necklaces,” said Jessica.

Carla attributes a large portion of their success to living in a small town like Iola.

“We see people we know everywhere. I go to Walmart and I come back with jewelry to clean or repair,” she said. Growing up in Kansas City, Carla said she wanted to raise her children in a more rural setting.

Jessica agrees. “My children have realized that everyone knows them here,” she said. “I left for a long time when my daughter was little. When we moved back, she was about 5 years old.” Her daughter was taken aback by how everyone seemingly knew her mom.

“It’s neat. A lot of Lainey’s teachers were Jessica’s teachers when she was in school. And some of Jessica’s were mine,” Carla said.

Carla said her career is rewarding.

“It’s not something where you’re going to get rich, but there’s not a whole lot of jobs where you can go to work every day and really enjoy your job. I get to play with really pretty stuff,” she said with a smile.

The Cappers keep up to date with jewelry trends by going to buying shows and continuing education seminars. Typically, more than 600 vendors are at market. Cappers released four new jewelry lines to start 2024.

With more than 30 years under her belt, Carla said she has no plans on retiring, while Jessica said she is still trying to decide whether it’s her future.

“Things may change,” said Carla, with hope in her voice.

It’s obvious that the business plays a big part in Carla’s everyday life. “Will you hand me my jewelry, please? I never finished getting dressed,” she said to Jessica during our interview. A small comment, but one that speaks volumes to how much she cherishes her life’s work. Jewelry is not a mere accessory — it’s as essential as clothing is to her ensemble.