District reduces time spent in face masks

COVID-19 protocols at Iola schools will change slightly, reducing the time students are required to wear face masks during an outbreak.

The district will keep its current policy, which calls for all students and staff in a building to wear face masks when the infection rate reaches 4% or more.

Previously, the mask mandate would remain in effect for 14 days or longer if infection rates remained high. That was changed to seven days, including weekends, after school principals asked for the change.