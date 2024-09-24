District sees slight enrollment bump

One point matters. After all, just one point can make all the difference at a sporting event, USD 257 board member Dan Willis joked during Monday’s school board meeting.

When it comes to enrollment, one point means stability, Superintendent Stacey Fager said.

The Iola school district reported an enrollment increase this year of just one student compared to last year, with a total of 1,186 students at school on the official headcount day of Sept. 20. The official student enrollment count will be useful in many ways, Fager said, particularly when it comes to determining state funding. The state bases its funding to districts based on the number of students, along with other factors such as how many are considered at risk or take part in training programs for Career and Technical Education.

“This gives us a snapshot,” Fager said. “Overall, when I look at this, I see stability.”

Maintaining a steady level of enrollment is positive because many area districts are losing students, Fager noted. Most counties in Southeast Kansas continue to report declines in population. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau in 2021 showed that 80 of the state’s 105 counties declined in population since 2010; most were rural.

When Fager first joined the district in 2007, the average senior class had more than 100 students. Now, they vary from the mid-60s to 90.

THE DISTRICT’S enrollment includes its preschool program with 3- and 4-year-olds. They represent a total of 158 students (64 at age 3, 94 at age 4). The hope is most of those students will continue to seek their education at Iola. For funding purposes, preschool students are counted at a rate of .5.

This year’s senior class, with 90 students, is much larger than last year’s, which had 74. The senior class also tied for the largest class outside of preschool, with sixth grade also at 90 students.

The smallest class is in seventh grade, with 66 students.

Grade levels vary in size, which Fager sees as a good thing. He knows other area districts have larger classes in their upper grades but smaller elementary classes. That could be a concern as those larger classes graduate and there aren’t enough students entering the district to make up the difference. Iola has several larger classes in its early grades.

The middle school saw the largest increase in students compared to last year.

High school report

IHS Principal Scott Carson gave board members an update on sports, clubs and activities as a way to recognize the contributions of staff members.

Most teachers take on additional responsibilities outside the classroom, serving as coaches or sponsors for extracurricular activities.

He praised math teacher and Student Council sponsor Dianne Kauth, in particular, for going above and beyond this year to fill a gap left by the end of LINK Crew. Student council students volunteered to help freshmen on the first day of school.