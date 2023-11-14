District to install cameras at stadium

The football stadium at Riverside Park will get security cameras after vandalism earlier this year.

USD 257 board members approved the purchase of eight cameras to be stationed around the stadium, including at entrances to the bandstand and on the scoreboard. The cameras use infrared technology for nighttime activity and can be recorded and monitored from a remote location.

Because the stadium is not climate controlled, the control system will need to be kept off site, either at the board office or high school, requiring the district to extend internet services to the stadium. That had been the sticking point, Ben Prasko, the district’s technology coordinator, said.