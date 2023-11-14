 | Tue, Nov 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

District to install cameras at stadium

Riverside Park's football stadium will have extra eyes on it, now that the USD 257 school board approved cameras to be stationed in the area as a means to thwart would-be vandals.

By

Local News

November 14, 2023 - 4:09 PM

Ben Prasko, technology director for USD 257, discusses a camera security system at the football stadium at Riverside Park. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The football stadium at Riverside Park will get security cameras after vandalism earlier this year. 

USD 257 board members approved the purchase of eight cameras to be stationed around the stadium, including at entrances to the bandstand and on the scoreboard. The cameras use infrared technology for nighttime activity and can be recorded and monitored from a remote location. 

Because the stadium is not climate controlled, the control system will need to be kept off site, either at the board office or high school, requiring the district to extend internet services to the stadium. That had been the sticking point, Ben Prasko, the district’s technology coordinator, said. 

Related
October 10, 2023
January 9, 2018
July 11, 2017
July 14, 2015
Most Popular