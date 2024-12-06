Domestic violence emergency shelter more than halfway to goal

HUMBOLDT — It’s not easy to ask for donations for a project most people will never see.

Hope Unlimited continues to raise money to build a new emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence. The group had a celebratory dinner, called “Halfway to Hope,” Thursday evening at Humboldt’s Union Works Brewing Company to recognize fundraising achievements.

Hope Unlimited offers shelter and services to victims of domestic violence, abuse and sexual assault in Allen, Anderson, Neosho and Woodson counties.

The shelter’s fundraising has passed the halfway point, with about 70% of the estimated $3.5 million cost raised so far.

“This project has really opened my eyes,” Nich Lohman, chair of the steering committee, said. “I was aware of the work done by Hope Unlimited but I didn’t realize how many lives it impacted.”

Over the course of two years of fundraising, Lohman said he realized there is a disconnect between men and women regarding their understanding of domestic violence. Most of the men he talked to needed to be educated about the work done by Hope Unlimited and the rate of domestic violence.

A report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation found that in 2023, a domestic violence incident was reported once every 23 minutes, and 32 people were killed in domestic violence incidents, about 20% of all homicides in the state.

Women, on the other hand, often told Lohman, “We cannot exist in this community without that shelter.”

Partly as a result of that disconnect, fundraising has been challenging, Lohman said. The location of the shelter is not revealed to protect the safety of those who stay there.

“This project is asking people to give money for a building that we’re not going to show you or tell you where it is,” Lohman said.

That takes a little bit of faith, added Rich Bailey, a consultant with Byrne Pelofsky of Kansas City, Mo., which is assisting the committee in fundraising efforts. Bailey has experience with much larger projects and initially thought Hope Unlimited’s shelter would be relatively simple. Instead, he found it quite challenging to raise money in a rural area with a high rate of poverty.

“This has been a little tougher. But of all the projects I’ve worked on in 37 years, this is the most rewarding because I didn’t realize the need until we got into it,” he said. Robin and Nich Lohman, left, talk to Rich Bailey at the “Halfway to Hope” dinner Thursday in Humboldt. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

MONEY RAISED for the shelter comes from three sources: private contributions, government support and grants.

Together, the four counties have contributed about $300,000 toward the project. Additional funds came from private donations, including individuals and businesses. The project also was awarded tax credits up to $200,000 for those who donate through the Community Service Tax Credit Program.

The project won a $1.584 million award from the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).