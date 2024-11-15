Double donation

The season for giving is now underway.

Your Community Foundation once again offers an opportunity to double your donation for those who give to one of 14 local endowment funds. A grant from the Patterson Family Foundation will match donations up to a total of $70,000 until Dec. 15.

“Your donations go the furthest they can,” Elaina Stiffler, executive director for Your Community Foundation, said. “This year we have quite a few endowments, so you can choose a pretty specific charity and help it grow at a faster rate.”

The foundation serves Allen, Anderson and Woodson counties. All of the endowments eligible for matching funds are located in one of those counties.

Last year, the Patterson Family Foundation offered the same grant and the combined donations raised more than $140,000. In 2023, Gary McIntosh organized a charity effort on behalf of his brother, Raymond C. McIntosh, to raise money for Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF). It brought in $50,961.

THIS YEAR, eligible donations can be made to:

• Allen County College Endowment Fund

• Allen County Environment Fund

• Allen County Hospital Uniting for Excellence Fund

• Coach Neil Crane Allen Community College Fund

• First Presbyterian Church Fund

• Gary & Barbara McIntosh Historical Education Fund

• Iola Public Library Endowment Fund

• Iola Senior Citizens, Inc. Fund

• Kansas Health Foundation Health Fund