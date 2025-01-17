Doughnut shop changes ownership

Iola’s Daylight Donuts store has closed after business owner Tha Son moved to Minnesota.

But doughnut lovers, fear not. New owners will reopen the store in mid-March.

Son operated the business for five years, although he said he often found himself feeling lonely and missing his family. His wife and three children, ranging in age from 13 to 20, lived in Minnesota. They visited often, but Son decided it was time for him to move in order to spend more time with them.

“I didn’t want to sell the store. I just want to be with my family,” he said. “It was very lonely sometimes, being by myself. And scary. If something happens, who’s going to help you?”

Son attempted to purchase the building but was unsuccessful. He said he sold the franchise business for about the same amount he purchased it, and expects the next owner will remodel the store and offer similar products.

The business closed at the end of December, and Son moved earlier this month.

“I said goodbye to a few customers,” Son said. “Even though I was by myself a lot, it’s a one-man job. It’s a small store and easy to manage.”