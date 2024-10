A crowd of around 40 joins Crown Realty on Monday afternoon for a ribbon cutting inaugurating the new Iola office at 102 E. Jackson. The building, home to the old Iola Laundry, was built in 1901 and had sat vacant for years. Jennifer Chester, son Blake Boone, and a team of five other agents and personnel, have moved into the completely remodeled space, now equipped with work stations, kitchen, and a conference room.



Crown Realty’s new Iola office at 102 E. Jackson. The building, home to the old Iola Laundry, was built in 1901 and had sat vacant for years. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register Gary Hosack, founder of Crown Realty and based in Paola, is thrilled with the renovated building Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register Iola Area Chamber director Kelly Sigg welcomes attendees. Photo by Tim Stauffer The Crown Realty team. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register 4 photos