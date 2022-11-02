 | Wed, Nov 02, 2022
Early voting off to brisk start

More voters are taking advance of advance voting opportunities prior to next week's general election. As of Tuesday, more than 65 Allen Countians had cast ballots.

November 2, 2022 - 2:14 PM

Election workers from left, Tom Sayles, Charmanne Sayles and Jacki Crump man the advance voting station at the Allen County Courthouse basement. Photo by Susan Lynn

More than 650 Allen Countians have cast ballots in advance of Tuesday’s general election, in which Kansans will select their next governor, U.S. senator and a host of other state offices.

“People seem to be getting used to voting early,” noted Charmanne Sayles, one of three workers who man the advance polling site in the Allen County Courthouse basement. “I don’t think it resonated well at first, but people are showing up early now.”

The pace is consistent with the Aug. 2 primary, which drew added interest and participation because of the abortion rights amendment, fellow poll worker Tom Sayles added.

