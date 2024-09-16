Elsmore Ruritans help community celebrate

The 57th Annual Elsmore Day festivities took place Saturday. Martin Henderson is the sole remaining Elsmore Ruritan charter member from when the club was formed in April 1967. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Martin Henderson, the sole remaining Elsmore Ruritan charter member from when the club was formed in April 1967, sat in front of city hall Saturday awaiting the start of the 57th Annual Elsmore Day parade. Henderson will turn 92 years old in November.

“My favorite part of being a Ruritan has been getting together with both the rural and city people,” said Henderson.

Although he hasn’t been able to be active in the group in quite a while, Henderson is proud of the work he has been able to accomplish with his fellow Ruritan members over the years.

The Elsmore Day celebration marks the largest fundraiser of the year for the Ruritan club.