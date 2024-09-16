 | Mon, Sep 16, 2024
Elsmore Ruritans help community celebrate

Elsmore Ruritans led the 57th Annual Elsmore Day festivities Saturday. Martin Henderson is the sole remaining Puritan charter member from the club's formation in 1967.

By

Local News

September 16, 2024 - 2:36 PM

Members of the Vogel family, representing Vogel Boys LLC, smile atop their float during the parade. Elsmore Day activities also included horseshoes and bingo games, children’s activities and a bean feed. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

The 57th Annual Elsmore Day festivities took place Saturday. 

Martin Henderson is the sole remaining Elsmore Ruritan charter member from when the club was formed in April 1967.Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Martin Henderson, the sole remaining Elsmore Ruritan charter member from when the club was formed in April 1967, sat in front of city hall Saturday awaiting the start of the 57th Annual Elsmore Day parade. Henderson will turn 92 years old in November. 

“My favorite part of being a Ruritan has been getting together with both the rural and city people,” said Henderson. 

Although he hasn’t been able to be active in the group in quite a while, Henderson is proud of the work he has been able to accomplish with his fellow Ruritan members over the years. 

The Elsmore Day celebration marks the largest fundraiser of the year for the Ruritan club. 

The Mirza Shriners of Pittsburg ride atop a fire truck during the Elsmore Day parade Saturday. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register
The Mirza Shriners of Pittsburg ride atop a fire truck during the Elsmore Day parade Saturday. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register
2 photos
