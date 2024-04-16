 | Tue, Apr 16, 2024
Embrace the journey: Student from Italy takes on new adventures in Iola

Estella De Clara is an exchange student staying with Alana Kinzle and attending Iola High School as a junior. She enjoys the opportunity to travel and took a trip to the Southwest with Kinzle over spring break.

Local News

April 16, 2024 - 2:48 PM

Estella De Clara of Italy, left, is staying with Iolan Alana Kinzle this spring through a student exchange program. The two have made the most of their adventure with a recent Spring Break trip through the Southwest. Courtesy photo

Alana Kinzle still keeps in contact with her “exchange brothers” — high school students from Costa Rica, Norway and Paraguay who stayed with her family when she was growing up. Kinzle always knew she wanted to host an exchange student some day.

She got her chance in December, when Estella De Clara of Roveredo di Varmo, a small town in Italy, arrived to spend the semester in Iola.

“It’s a unique opportunity to learn about another culture and an inexplicable experience you’ll carry for years,” Kinzle said. 

