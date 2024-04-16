Embrace the journey: Student from Italy takes on new adventures in Iola

Alana Kinzle still keeps in contact with her “exchange brothers” — high school students from Costa Rica, Norway and Paraguay who stayed with her family when she was growing up. Kinzle always knew she wanted to host an exchange student some day.

She got her chance in December, when Estella De Clara of Roveredo di Varmo, a small town in Italy, arrived to spend the semester in Iola.

“It’s a unique opportunity to learn about another culture and an inexplicable experience you’ll carry for years,” Kinzle said.