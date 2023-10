Chris Grabenstein

“The coolest library in the world” is coming to Iola.

Iola Reads has picked “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library,” by Chris Grabenstein, as its Young Adult selection for 2023.

The book offers an adventure that leaps from the pages to the halls of Iola Elementary School and the Iola Public Library. Both libraries have been converted into mysterious labyrinths of puzzles, puns, prizes and surprises.