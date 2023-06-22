Especially good at expectorating

Halie Luken, left, reacts to a prompt from fellow improv actor Rhiannon Jordan, who insists she clean her hands by spitting on them, at a weekly improv night gathering on Wednesday.

Iola Community Theatre will have an improv showcase at 7 p.m. Saturday at the ICT Warehouse Theatre, 203 S. Jefferson Ave. The event will feature a variety of improv games and acts from new and returning ICT actors.

Tickets are $10 each and the show is recommended for those age 14 and older. The improv group meets at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.