Exhibit to explore changes

The Smithsonian will bring an exhibit to Iola in late August. The exhibit will detail how rural life has changed through the years, and how residents can shape the county's future.

July 28, 2020 - 10:04 AM

Angela Henry, foreground, and Donna Houser place pictures in the Mary L. Martin Art Gallery within the Bowlus Fine Arts Center Monday as part of Iola's preparations to host a Smithsonian exhibit on the changing life in rural America. The exhibit opens in late August. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Hundreds of photos documenting the earliest days of Allen County, are being prepared for an upcoming Smithsonian Institution Exhibit.

The Mary L. Martin Art Gallery and Creitz Recital Hall will serve as the starting point for “Smithsonian Crossroads: Change in Rural America Exhibit,” which runs Aug. 29 through Oct. 10. 

The exhibit offers small towns a chance to look at events that affected their fortunes — for good or ill — over the past century.

