Exhibit to explore changes

Hundreds of photos documenting the earliest days of Allen County, are being prepared for an upcoming Smithsonian Institution Exhibit.

The Mary L. Martin Art Gallery and Creitz Recital Hall will serve as the starting point for “Smithsonian Crossroads: Change in Rural America Exhibit,” which runs Aug. 29 through Oct. 10.

The exhibit offers small towns a chance to look at events that affected their fortunes — for good or ill — over the past century.