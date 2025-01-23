Fair board seeks improvements

The Allen County Fairgrounds will see some much-needed updates in the near future. County Commissioners approved the purchase of new fencing for livestock pens during this week’s meeting.

Fair Board President Bo Garrett initially approached the commission on Jan. 14 with the request. The purchase, he said, is attributed to an increase in sheep and goat numbers. “We’re running out of room,” he added. “We would like to actually replace all of the pens.”

The request was originally for $25,328 from the rejuvenation funds — money that is earmarked for projects updating the fairgrounds. The fund sat at approximately $35,000 at the time of the request.

The sole bid came from Northeast Gate Co. “There are only a few companies that sell these items. This bid is directly through the company,” Garrett said. “Most require that you go through a dealer.” He noted that going through a dealer, as opposed to buying directly from the company, would mean more transportation cost.

Some of the hog pens currently at the fairgrounds are the same as those sold by Northeast Gate Co., he added.

“We’d like to keep the product similar, in case we have any problems with gates, latches, or whatever, we can go through one company.”

Commissioners requested Garrett return with more bids. “If you could get us at least more than one bid, that way we can look at the numbers, we will look at those,” said Commissioner Jerry Daniels. He added that Garrett can note which bid is preferred.

On Tuesday, Commissioner David Lee presented the requested second bid. “It is for $29,114 from a company in Texas,” he said. Lee then motioned they approve the low bid from Northeast Gate Co. “It is my understanding that they will also deliver to the fairgrounds,” he added. The motion was met with unanimous approval.