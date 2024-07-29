Fair upgrades delight attendees

Improvements to the Allen County Fairgrounds were a hit with 4-H’ers and visitors. The fair wrapped up Sunday with the annual livestock auction.

Mylee Miller, who is in her eighth year of 4-H, said she especially appreciated the new sound system, which made it easier to hear the announcer from any barn she happened to be in.

“I knew what was going on and was able to keep up,” she said.

The Doug and Amanda Ames family donated the speakers and wiring in honor of Amanda’s parents, Paul and Dorothy Setter. The Setters were 4-H leaders. Paul served as beef superintendent and Dorothy for foods. Paul was Allen County’s first national project winner in dairy cattle.

Amanda also has been involved with 4-H and won the Kansas Key Award, one of the highest honors available in 4-H.

Thatcher Mueller, also a longtime 4-H’er, said he appreciated the new sound system and new LED lighting in the show ring, which greatly improved visibility as he showed his animals. But he was even more grateful for a new wash station outside the sheep and goat barn, donated by the Sutherland family.

“It made it easier for everyone not to have to wash animals in the mud,” he said.

He also approved of some schedule changes, particularly regarding “static exhibits” such as foods, photography and arts and crafts. Judging for the indoor exhibits was moved to Wednesday. Previously, those exhibits were judged on Thursdays, when animal shows also began.

“It made it a lot easier,” Mueller said. “Especially for people who had pigs, you didn’t have to worry about trying to rush to make it.”

The fair benefited from multiple donations, Hunter Nickell, agent for the Southwind Extension District, announced. In addition to the Ames family’s donation, the City of Iola and Oil Patch of Iola helped with the installation of the speaker system. The LED lighting was made possible by an anonymous donation with several families also contributing to the installation.

Also, Kurt Jackson with KJ Electrical and the Mid-Kansas Co-op donated and installed a new electrical system at the sheep and goat barn.

Nora Ellis shows her goat during Friday evening's meat goat show. Shelby Sprague, of Marmaton Valley FFA, walks her goat around the arena Friday evening. She was awarded overall champion meat goat showman, reserve supreme meat goat doe, reserve junior meat goat doe, and reserve grand champion meat goat. Alexa Ellis presents her goat during the Meat Goat Showmanship, Age 10-13 category. She received Reserve Champion Meat Goat Showman. Audrianna Plaster Beef show judge Tawnie DeJong laughs while discussing showmanship tips with Wade Geffert and his crossbred, Vanilla. Moira Springer Kai Griffeth examines her rabbit. Briar Griffeth talks to the judge about her rabbit Saturday morning. Declan Springer Moira Springer tells the judge about her poultry project during a showmanship contest Saturday morning. Charley Kerr Derek Schmidt, Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, visits with fairgoers.

REX ELLIS of Iola turned out for the livestock auction to support his nieces and nephews, who were selling their project animals. He no longer has children in 4-H and didn’t plan to buy any animals but still enjoys attending the fair as a 4-H booster.

“I think 4-H and FFA teach responsibility by how to take care of an animal. I think it’s a wonderful thing and a lot of kids could benefit by learning the old ways of doing things, but then I’m old school,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation for the improvements, particularly inside the show ring, but said it’s disappointing to see a decreasing number of exhibits. He also was frustrated by a low number of food booths.

Justin McCormick of Toronto tries to attend the Woodson and Allen county fairs each year, since he grew up around Yates Center and those were the two closest opportunities. He appreciates that the Allen County livestock auction is on a Sunday evening, as many other fairs in surrounding counties are having their auctions this week.