Familiar face joins Chamber

No one feels the pulse of downtown Iola like Kelly Sigg. How the retailers are faring. What sales and promotions they’re trying. What people want.

“It’s in my blood,” the 64-year-old said Wednesday.

So, it’s welcome news Sigg is to become Iola’s new Chamber of Commerce director come Aug. 1.

“She was made for it,” said Robin Schallie, the outgoing director after three years.

Most recently, Sigg has taken on as an insurance agent with Debbie Taiclet’s Iola Insurance Associates, a position Sigg said she’ll continue to keep.

As a downtown advocate, Sigg said she spends her lunch hour “driving around square to see who’s out, who’s open, who’s got a rack outside. I love the camaraderie and collaboration among the businesses.”

As the former owner of Audacious Boutique, Sigg recalled the almost daily positive remarks by out-of-towners.

“People would walk in the door and say ‘oh, your town’s so cute.’ That fed my soul.”

Schallie, age 66, is leaving the Chamber in good shape. Membership has increased from 111 to 174 during her tenure and the Chamber has spearheaded some popular events, including its Trunk or Treat on Halloween.

The job is all-encompassing. Outgoing Chamber director Robin Schallie, left, passes the torch to Kelly Sigg. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

“We get some odd or obscure questions, which is where Kelly’s background as a native Iolan is going to come in handy,” Schallie said. “She’s going to know a lot of the answers without having to do any research. She’ll hit the ground running.”

The challenges for any Chamber are myriad, especially in today’s fractured society.

Schallie lamented lackluster buy-in.

Whereas membership — the Chamber’s biggest source of funding — by local retailers and industries in the local Chamber used to be a given, not as many of today’s business owners are inclined to join.

“Proving that we serve a purpose, that we have value, is a constant challenge,” Schallie said. “Sometimes if a business is doing well, they don’t think they need us. And if a business is struggling, things like memberships may be the first thing they cut. It’s a mistake to cut valuable resources. We’re here to help.”