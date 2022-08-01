 | Mon, Aug 01, 2022
Family Safety Night fun planned for Thursday

Thursday's Allen County Farmers Market will include a number of booths and activities as part of Family Safety Night. Bounce houses, games, music and other items are on the menu, including a refreshing blast of water from the Iola Fire Department.

Local News

August 1, 2022 - 1:53 PM

CASA volunteers hand out snow cones at the 2021 Family Safety Night. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Family Safety Night returns this week to provide fun experiences and educational safety information for youth and families.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Iola square. It includes bounce houses, games, music and temporary tattoos, and will finish off with a fire hose blast from the Iola Fire Department. 

About 25 safety booths will be set up to help teach kids and families about public safety, how to call 911, drug awareness, what to do in the event of bad weather, pool safety, sun safety, seatbelt safety, and bike safety.

