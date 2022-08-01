Family Safety Night fun planned for Thursday

Family Safety Night returns this week to provide fun experiences and educational safety information for youth and families.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Iola square. It includes bounce houses, games, music and temporary tattoos, and will finish off with a fire hose blast from the Iola Fire Department.

About 25 safety booths will be set up to help teach kids and families about public safety, how to call 911, drug awareness, what to do in the event of bad weather, pool safety, sun safety, seatbelt safety, and bike safety.