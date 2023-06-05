Family Safety Night returns for summer fun

For the past decade, area groups and businesses have offered fun and games to encourage children to avoid drugs and alcohol.

It’s an event called Family Safety Night, sponsored by the Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT), and it returns Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7 on the east side of the square.

“It’s our 10th annual Family Safety Night, so we’re pretty excited,” Jessica McGinnis, Drug-Free Community Coordinator for ACMAT and the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, said.