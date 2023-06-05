 | Mon, Jun 05, 2023
Family Safety Night returns for summer fun

An evening of fun and games is in the works for Thursday's annual Family Safety Night in downtown Iola. The event, sponsored by the Allen County Multi-Agency Team, coincides with the weekly Allen County Farmers Market session.

Local News

June 5, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Area youth gather under the spray of a fire hose courtesy of the Iola Fire Department at last year’s Family Safety Night. Photo by ACMAT / Courtesy

For the past decade, area groups and businesses have offered fun and games to encourage children to avoid drugs and alcohol.

It’s an event called Family Safety Night, sponsored by the Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT), and it returns Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7 on the east side of the square.

“It’s our 10th annual Family Safety Night, so we’re pretty excited,” Jessica McGinnis, Drug-Free Community Coordinator for ACMAT and the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, said.

