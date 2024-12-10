Farmers Market seeks help

Debbie Bearden laid bare the facts before Iola City Council members Monday evening: in order to continue, the Allen County Farmers Market needs help.

“The Farmers Market has to have staff to carry out the duties that are required by the federal government for us to take SNAP transactions,” noted Bearden, longtime board secretary.

The Farmers Market has struggled in recent years to find stable leadership. Currently housed in the Iola Chamber’s office, it has been without a permanent director since 2021, relying instead on Bearden’s help and part-time directors during peak season. And with Bearden soon to resign from the board, she worries the market will wither away.

“We don’t want to lose the market because of a single point of failure,” Bearden said. “Sustainability of this has got to go longer than me.”

Board president Calvin Parker concurred, noting that the initiative started with “good people, a good market, good volunteers, and good ideas.” But after a while, he said, “you kind of lose your pizzazz.” Parker noted how other area cities, including Pittsburg, partnered with local government for support.

He sees the current state of the farmers market at a crossroads. “We either go back to dry bones, with everyone sticking to themselves, no SNAP, no benefits, and no manager,” Parker told the council. “Or there are all kinds of things we could do to upgrade.” He envisions the market able to accept SNAP payments, take debit cards, and plan community activities and dinners. But to grow — pun intended — the market needs many hands.

THE ALLEN COUNTY Farmers Market began in 2010 as a way to help area farmers market their products directly to consumers. Growers now pay $100 per season to participate in three Iola market locations.

From April through October, it’s a busy time. Thursday’s market, its largest, is held on the east side of the square and serves as its SNAP day. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides food benefits to low-income families. With Double Up Food Bucks, a user’s money is matched, allowing them to get twice the fruits and vegetables.

But, Bearden informed council members, that takes work: logistics, reporting, coordination with government agencies. “It’s a lot of compliance,” said Bearden, not something volunteers can handle alone. A potential solution, suggested Bearden, could involve current city employees assuming those tasks, and perhaps the city could help provide funds for a part-time director during the summer.

In October, Bearden approached the Allen County Commission also asking for support. Commissioners recommended she approach the Iola council and seemed interested in having a joint discussion to find a solution.

That seemed to be where city council members ended up Monday evening. Council member Jon Wells, who phoned into the meeting, suggested gathering the Chamber, Thrive Allen County, county commissioners, and other stakeholders to brainstorm solutions. Others agreed.

“I have no problem in looking into it further,” concurred Mayor Steve French. “You provide a much-needed service to lower-income families who don’t always have access to healthier foods.”

“I think we should collaborate with whomever it may be,” said council member Kim Peterson. “Because I certainly do not want to lose the farmers market. We need to work together.”

MONDAY’S MEETING, the final meeting of 2024, also saw the council take action on a variety of fronts. The council approved an updated temporary business licensing ordinance, which changed the application cycle to a rolling year period and a required $10 application fee. Council members voted 6-1 to pass the new ordinance, with Josiah D’Albini opposed. Council member Joelle Shallah abstained.

The council unanimously approved several amendments to its 2024 budget, raising the city’s budget by about $710,000, from just over $19 million to $19.7 million. The largest increases were in the city’s wastewater, water, and major project funds.