Farmers speak out on poverty and pandemic

Woodson Countians Mark Pringle and Mary Jane Shanklin were invited to discuss a number of issues, from poverty to the COVID-19 pandemic on national TV this week. The farmers are involved in the Poor Peoples' Campaign (PPC), a social and economic justice movement originally organized by Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

June 19, 2020 - 3:44 PM

Farmers Mark Pringle and Mary Jane Shanklin take a break from loading grain into a truck on their farm in southern Woodson County. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Earlier this week, a farm family from rural Woodson County was featured on an MSNBC special hosted by Joy Reid titled “American Crisis: Poverty and the Pandemic.”

Mark Pringle and Mary Jane Shanklin were on the show to discuss the economic challenges faced by farmers across the county, especially in the wake of COVID-19.

At the end of the segment, music legend Willie Nelson was brought on to give the two a morale boost.

