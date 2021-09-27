Festival: A fine time for Buster

It’s a scene we’ve all seen: The hero floats down a raging river toward a waterfall and certain doom.

Imagine watching something like that for the first time, in a movie on a big screen, nearly 100 years ago.

“Our Hospitality,” a feature-length silent film made by Buster Keaton in 1923, includes just such a dramatic scene. Both Keaton and his co-star and then-wife, Natalie Talmadge, survive near-death experiences in thrilling style and some acrobatic action on the edge of a waterfall.