Festival: A fine time for Buster

Iola's Buster Keaton Celebration reintroduced locals to the comic genius of the silent film star over the weekend. The celebration returned to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center this year after a four-year absence.

September 27, 2021 - 9:41 AM

Harry Keaton Jr., nephew of Buster Keaton, talks about how famiy members have reunited at various Keaton festivals during a panel discussion featuring Keaton family members in person and appearing virtually on a screen. From left is Harry Keaton Jr.’s daughter, Lisa Geisler, and Keaton celebration committee chairman Frank Scheide. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

It’s a scene we’ve all seen: The hero floats down a raging river toward a waterfall and certain doom.

Imagine watching something like that for the first time, in a movie on a big screen, nearly 100 years ago.

“Our Hospitality,” a feature-length silent film made by Buster Keaton in 1923, includes just such  a dramatic scene. Both Keaton and his co-star and then-wife, Natalie Talmadge, survive near-death experiences in thrilling style and some acrobatic action on the edge of a waterfall.

