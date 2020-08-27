Menu Search Log in

Festival returns with banjo vibes, free admission

A free music festival returns to Elks Lake this weekend in Iola. The Lehigh Roots Festival is catering to more small-scale and family-friendly music shows.

By

Local News

August 27, 2020 - 10:13 AM

The Terry Quiett Band

The Lehigh Roots Festival this Friday and Saturday at Iola Elks Lake promises a good time, replete with food vendors, on-site swimming, camping, fishing and boating.

Admission is free, thanks to sponsors.

Organizer Christina Ramirez noted how the festival had its beginnings in 2013, when she and Mike Jewell pinpointed the need for a local musical event of its kind.

Related
June 4, 2018
May 21, 2018
June 12, 2017
June 9, 2016
Trending