FFA: Opening doors to the future

With four years of active participation in FFA under her belt, including two years in officer roles, Brooklyn Adams has seen personal growth through her experience in the organization.

The Marmaton Valley High School senior had previously held the office of student advisor and currently serves as sentinel for her chapter. In this role, she assists the president in maintaining order of meetings.

According to FFA adviser Jacque Gabbert, Adams has consistently demonstrated her commitment by actively participating in various events. “Brooklyn is always willing to help and show up and organize events that we’re doing,” Gabbert notes.