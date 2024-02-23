 | Fri, Feb 23, 2024
Menu Search Log in

FFA: Planting seeds for leadership

Humboldt senior Garren Goodner started his FFA journey with a horticulture class. He enjoys the leadership skills he's learned from the organization.

By

Local News

February 23, 2024 - 3:58 PM

Garren Goodner Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Humboldt senior Garren Goodner’s journey into the world of FFA began his freshman year when he enrolled in a horticulture class. Little did he know that this initial step would sow the seeds for a passion for agriculture and leadership. 

“My favorite part of FFA has been being able to be a leader,” said Goodner. “It’s a fun experience to have, going to all the competitions and learning from it, gaining valuable skills along the way.” 

Goodner currently serves s president of the Humboldt chapter.

Related
February 23, 2024
February 19, 2024
October 9, 2023
February 24, 2023
Most Popular