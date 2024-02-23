FFA: Planting seeds for leadership

Humboldt senior Garren Goodner’s journey into the world of FFA began his freshman year when he enrolled in a horticulture class. Little did he know that this initial step would sow the seeds for a passion for agriculture and leadership.

“My favorite part of FFA has been being able to be a leader,” said Goodner. “It’s a fun experience to have, going to all the competitions and learning from it, gaining valuable skills along the way.”

Goodner currently serves s president of the Humboldt chapter.