Iola Elementary School’s second- and fifth-grade classes teamed up Thursday to present “Scrambled State of America,” a celebration of all things USA. The play is a light-hearted tale about each of the 50 states relocating to new parts of the country before realizing they actually preferred their original locations.

Fifth-grader Winston Jordan portrays Kansas in the play. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register