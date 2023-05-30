Filing deadline Thursday

With the filing deadline for city council and school board seats just ahead, some Iola voters and those in Moran are assured thus far of a contested election this year.

In Iola, City Councilwoman Kim Peterson filed for re-election. She will face challenger Georgia Masterson to represent Iola’s Third Ward, which encompasses the southwest quadrant of town.

Incumbent Joelle Shallah filed to keep her seat on Ward 4, the southeast part of town. Shallah is being challenged by Darcus Kottwitz.