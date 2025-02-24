 | Mon, Feb 24, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Fire-breathing fun

The Bowlus Fine Arts Center came to life Sunday with mythical creatures as part of "Dragons and Mythical Beasts Live."

By

Local News

February 24, 2025 - 3:27 PM

“Dragons and Mythical Beasts Live” Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

The Bowlus Fine Arts Center was host Sunday to some frightful creatures, to the delight of area families. “Dragons and Mythical Beasts Live” featured trolls, unicorns, griffins, fairies and more in a drama centered on an unassuming young man, Dave, in his quest to become a hero.

With the audience’s help, Dave the Hero realizes along the way that true heroism doesn’t come from slaying beasts; it comes from helping others. Six encounters with beasts offered up other valuable lessons, and loads of family-friendly fun.

Related
February 13, 2024
March 4, 2021
July 22, 2019
June 11, 2011
Most Popular