Fire-breathing fun

The Bowlus Fine Arts Center was host Sunday to some frightful creatures, to the delight of area families. “Dragons and Mythical Beasts Live” featured trolls, unicorns, griffins, fairies and more in a drama centered on an unassuming young man, Dave, in his quest to become a hero.
With the audience’s help, Dave the Hero realizes along the way that true heroism doesn’t come from slaying beasts; it comes from helping others. Six encounters with beasts offered up other valuable lessons, and loads of family-friendly fun.