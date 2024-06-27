Firework sales begin; show is in Humboldt

The Humboldt Lions Club will offer its annual fireworks display on Wednesday, July 3, at the golf course.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a display of RC model airplanes. The Mike Rickner Memorial Fireworks Display begins at dusk. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

That event appears to be the only public display in the county this year. For decades, the Iola Elks club offered a fireworks show at the lake they leased from Iola Industries. Now that the area is being turned into a state park, the site isn’t available. Last year, the club moved the show to Gas but does not have one scheduled this year.

Each community has different rules for fireworks. Sales began Thursday.

Iola

Fireworks can be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3, from 9 a.m. to midnight July 4, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 5.

Aerial fireworks are prohibited. Fireworks cannot be discharged on streets and alleyways.

Humboldt

The City of Humboldt changed its fireworks ordinance this year. Fireworks can be discharged from 8 a.m. to midnight from now until July 4. A social media post about the change reminded residents to be thoughtful of neighbors, as some may be particularly sensitive to loud noises.

LaHarpe

Fireworks are allowed to be discharged between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. until July 3, from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 5.

Moran

Fireworks can be discharged between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. until July 5.