Flags to be flown half-staff in honor of Iola, Emporia firefighters

TOPEKA – Today, in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Wednesday, May 22, in honor of Iola Fire Department Deputy Chief Eric B’Hymer and Emporia firefighter and paramedic Greg Rausch.

“Eric B’Hymer and Greg Rausch dedicated their lives to protecting and serving the people of Iola and Emporia,” Governor Kelly said. “The impact they made on their communities will not be forgotten. My sincere condolences go out to their families and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Deputy Chief B’Hymer was a 24-year veteran of the Iola Fire Department who passed away on May 14 after a hard-fought battle with a service-connected illness.

Rausch, a firefighter and paramedic, was 14-year veteran of the Emporia Fire Department who passed away on May 16 from a service-connected illness he had been battling since 2023.