Food for thought — Local programs see high demand

There are plenty of folks in need, note local officials who help lead food distribution programs locally. Demand has stayed strong while resources have begun to dwindle amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

July 16, 2020 - 10:17 AM

Marsha Frederick, food service director for Humboldt schools, sees food insecurity every day on the job. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register
Judy Baker

When Judy Baker first learned she’d received a grant for $8,609 to expand the school district’s free summer food program, she wondered how she could spend it all.

“I figured I had six weeks’ time,” said Baker, food service coordinator for USD 257.

It took less than three weeks to plow through those funds, geared to provide free meals for adults.

