Food pantry delivers

Humanity House is now offering free delivery of its food pantry items and Grandma’s Kitchen Sunday meals as part of a partnership with DoorDash.

Project DASH is a nationwide partnership between DoorDash, government agencies and community-based organizations to improve access to food and reduce food waste.

Humanity House will take orders and schedule deliveries, typically within one hour for food pantry orders. Deliveries can only be within 10 miles of Humanity House. That means orders can be delivered to places in Iola, Gas and LaHarpe. Humanity House leaders will consider opening satellite locations in other communities at a future date, if there is enough demand and if drivers are available.