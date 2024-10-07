 | Mon, Oct 07, 2024
For God so loved…

Humboldt's annual Biblesta parade brought more than a dozen floats representing verses from the Bible.

The Logan Pals 4-H Club won grand prize honors for their float recreating the crucifixion of Jesus during the Biblesta parade Saturday at Humboldt. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The Logan Pals 4-H Club won grand prize honors for their float recreating the crucifixion of Jesus during the Biblesta parade Saturday at Humboldt. A large crowd turned out for the 66th Annual Biblesta, which included music, food and activities in addition to the parade with more than a dozen floats that depicted Bible verses.

Here are the Biblesta winners.

Walking Entry – Love Your Neighbor as Yourself – Restoration Fellowship Church

Beauty – Fisher’s of Men – Otterbein Community Church of Chanute

Drama – Baby Moses Drawn from the Nile – First Baptist Church

Authenticity – Offerings For The Tabernacle – Humboldt United Methodist Church

Spectacular – Bow in the Clouds – Evangelical Covenant Church Savonburg

Philip Doty  Memorial – If My People Pray – Faith Assembly of God

Grand Prize – For God So Loved – Logan Pals 4-H Club

Children portray animals saved after the flood with “Bow in the Clouds” by the Evangelical Covenant Church, Savonburg. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Humboldt’s Faith Assembly of God Church celebrated Christ as King with a patriotic twist. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Fisher’s of Men was presented by the Otterbein Community Church of Chanute. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Jesus Walking on Water by the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Humboldt. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
The Logan Pals 4-H Club won grand prize honors for their float recreating the crucifixion of Jesus, during the Biblesta parade Saturday at Humboldt. Photo by Vcikie Moss / Iola Register
Humboldt’s Faith Assembly of God Church celebrated Christ as King with a patriotic twist. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Jonah and the Whale. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Offerings For The Tabernacle – Humboldt United Methodist Church Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
