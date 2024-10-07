The Logan Pals 4-H Club won grand prize honors for their float recreating the crucifixion of Jesus during the Biblesta parade Saturday at Humboldt. A large crowd turned out for the 66th Annual Biblesta, which included music, food and activities in addition to the parade with more than a dozen floats that depicted Bible verses.
Here are the Biblesta winners.
Walking Entry – Love Your Neighbor as Yourself – Restoration Fellowship Church
Beauty – Fisher’s of Men – Otterbein Community Church of Chanute
Drama – Baby Moses Drawn from the Nile – First Baptist Church
Authenticity – Offerings For The Tabernacle – Humboldt United Methodist Church
Spectacular – Bow in the Clouds – Evangelical Covenant Church Savonburg
Philip Doty Memorial – If My People Pray – Faith Assembly of God
Grand Prize – For God So Loved – Logan Pals 4-H Club
Children portray animals saved after the flood with “Bow in the Clouds” by the Evangelical Covenant Church, Savonburg.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Humboldt’s Faith Assembly of God Church celebrated Christ as King with a patriotic twist.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Fisher’s of Men was presented by the Otterbein Community Church of Chanute.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Jesus Walking on Water by the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Humboldt.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Photo by Vcikie Moss / Iola Register
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Jonah and the Whale.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Offerings For The Tabernacle – Humboldt United Methodist Church
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register