Former sheriff’s deputy arrested

An Iola man hired by the Allen County Sheriff's Department in January, was arrested Friday for suspicion of sex crimes stemming from a missing persons case with the Hays Police Department. A 15-year-old runaway was taken into protective custody.

Michael Tennyson, 24, was arrested in Iola for suspicion of sex crimes. Photo by Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Iolan Michael Tennyson, 24, hired in January as an Allen County sheriff’s deputy, was arrested Friday evening for suspicion of sex crimes following a missing persons case with the Hays Police Department.

The arrest stemmed from a call from the Hays Police Department to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at around 3:30 p.m. Friday to help locate a 15-year-old runaway. The juvenile had been missing since March 22, according to a KBI release.

Hays officers believed the teen was with Tennyson in Iola.

The KBI notified the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at about 4 p.m. The teen was located at Tennyson’s residence in Iola, and taken into protective custody.

