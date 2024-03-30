Former sheriff’s deputy arrested

Iolan Michael Tennyson, 24, hired in January as an Allen County sheriff’s deputy, was arrested Friday evening for suspicion of sex crimes following a missing persons case with the Hays Police Department.

The arrest stemmed from a call from the Hays Police Department to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at around 3:30 p.m. Friday to help locate a 15-year-old runaway. The juvenile had been missing since March 22, according to a KBI release.

Hays officers believed the teen was with Tennyson in Iola.

The KBI notified the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at about 4 p.m. The teen was located at Tennyson’s residence in Iola, and taken into protective custody.