Foundation brings $91K in donations

Your Community Foundation of Iola celebrated a successful match month, thanks to the support from community members and a substantial matching grant from the Patterson Family Foundation of Kansas City. Wrapping up the 2024 match month, the foundation brought in $91,580 from donors.

YCF manages charitable funds dedicated to giving back to nonprofits and municipalities in Allen, Anderson, and Woodson counties. This year’s match took place from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.

The matching event saw a sizable increase from last year’s $79,000. With the help of 94 gifts from 77 donors, the donations will be distributed among 14 participating funds.

Adding to the impact of the donations is a $70,000 matching grant from the Patterson Family Foundation. The foundation extends the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson. It was established to “reinvest in rural communities and cultivate values of education and hard work for current and future generations.” The $70,000 is distributed proportionally among the participating funds.

With the addition of the matching grant, the charitable funds will see a total increase of $161,580.

GARNERING the most in donations was the Coach Neil Crane Allen Community College fund. The goal of this particular fund is to name Allen’s gymnasium floor after the former coach. Crane, now 85 years old, won 401 games as a college coach, including more than 300 at the helm of the Red Devils during his tenure from 1975 to 1990. He’s known as “the winningest coach in Allen’s history.”

At the close of the match month, donors had contributed $37,174.81 to the effort. An additional $28,888.06 of the Patterson Family Foundation match brings the total raised to $66,062.87. “They are needing $100,000 to put his name on the floor,” explained YCF Board Advisor Gary McIntosh. “This puts them well on their way.”

The following are the participating funds and the amount raised for each:

• Allen Community College: $222.14 (Donations: $125. Matching funds: $97.14)

• Allen County Hospital Uniting for Excellence: $16,882.33 (Donations: $9,500. Matching funds: $7,382.33)

• Coach Neil Crane Allen Community College: $66,062.87 (Donations: $37,174.81. Matching funds: $28,888.06)

• First Presbyterian Church: $3,449.72 (Donations: $1,941.22. Matching funds: $1,508.50)

• Gary & Barbara McIntosh Historical Education: $17,784.82 (Donations: $10,007.85. Matching funds: $7,776,97)

• Iola Public Library: $10,595.40 (Donations: $5,962.23. Matching funds: $4,633.17)

• Iola Senior Citizens Inc.: $9,240.85 (Donations: $5,200. Matching funds: $4,040.85)