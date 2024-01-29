 | Mon, Jan 29, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Foundation donations

Iola middle and high schools benefited from a recent fundraising effort that also helped the local animal shelter. The school band and drama departments also received donations.

By

Local News

January 29, 2024 - 2:23 PM

IHS drama teacher Regina Chriestenson accepts a check from Principal Scott Carson. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Iola Middle School and Iola High received donations as part of a fundraising campaign by Your Community Foundation and the Patterson Family. The Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) received the bulk of the funds, with some money going to area schools. Students helped with the fundraising effort by selling tickets for a drawing for a trip to Branson. The schools’ band programs received $500 to go toward purchase of a vibraphone. The high school’s drama department received $345 for the Players and Thespians clubs, including help with next year’s 60th Little Oscars celebration.

IMS Principal Brad Crusinbery hands a check to band teacher Brandi Holt.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Related
October 3, 2019
September 24, 2019
August 2, 2018
November 12, 2015
Most Popular