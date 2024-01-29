Foundation donations

Iola Middle School and Iola High received donations as part of a fundraising campaign by Your Community Foundation and the Patterson Family. The Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) received the bulk of the funds, with some money going to area schools. Students helped with the fundraising effort by selling tickets for a drawing for a trip to Branson. The schools’ band programs received $500 to go toward purchase of a vibraphone. The high school’s drama department received $345 for the Players and Thespians clubs, including help with next year’s 60th Little Oscars celebration.

IMS Principal Brad Crusinbery hands a check to band teacher Brandi Holt. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register