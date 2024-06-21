Get comfortable with the ‘uncomfortable’

Getting comfortable with the uncomfortable was a recurring theme at Thursday’s meeting of the Allen County Democrats.

Realizing they are a minority in a Republican-dominant state, Democrats must forge ahead in engaging in meaningful conversations, said State Democratic Chair Jeanna Repass.

“Republicans are not our enemies. They are our neighbors,” she said. “We’ve got to be comfortable having uncomfortable conversations.”

MATT KLEINMANN, candidate for the open U.S. House seat in the 2nd congressional district, was also at Thursday’s meeting.

Kleinmann, 38, is looking to replace Rep. Jake LaTurner who is not running for re-election.

Kleinmann has had a varied career, spanning architecture, education, nonprofit work, and health equity initiatives. Over the years, he has worked with communities to improve access to education, nutritious food, and quality healthcare.

He currently serves as Director of Community Development at Vibrant Health in Wyandotte County, a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides healthcare for over 20,000 patients.

Besides his professional interests, Kleinmann said a personal experience has motivated him to run for public office.

“In 2016, I saw firsthand how Donald Trump’s election affected my wife,” he said. As an immigrant from India, his wife Sangeeta, moved to the United States with her parents when she was 2 years old and became a U.S. citizen at 18.

“The night Trump got elected, she started crying,” he said. “I remember thinking, ‘We’ll be OK. I’m a white, 6’9” former KU basketball player, straight Christian guy… we’ll be OK,’” he said. He noted that his wife looked at him and said, “No, you don’t get it. You will be OK. But I don’t feel safe.”

Kleinmann said this caused him to check where he was on his journey.

He has been involved with community engagement for many years. From training construction apprentices to launching a mobile market to combat food deserts, from supporting healthy families through research and policy change to managing a coalition for health equity in Wyandotte County, Kleinmann has had a passion for improving his community.

“What I realized is that I had never really engaged in the political process before,” he said. “I’ve always had this feeling that I need to do more. I’m running because I really do care about seeing opportunities in our community. We have to work together and tell our neighbors about what we are doing. We need to get excited about it.” Matt Kleinmann introduces State Democratic Chair Jeanna Repass during Thursday evening’s meeting of the Allen County Democrats. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

“I try to do what is right, but also what people want at the same time,” he explained. “I’m running to make sure that everyone has access to the things they need to live their best life. Whether they live in a rural or urban community. I’m not a career politician, I’m just somebody who cares.”

Repass summed up issues she believes Kansas Democrats should be concerned about. She began by quoting Martin Niemöller — a Lutheran pastor in Nazi era Germany: “First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a Trade Unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.”

“If you don’t use your voice, then who is speaking for you?” asked Repass. “What are they saying? In this great Democratic Republic, our vote is our voice.”

A concern for Repass is how loud the opposition’s voice has become. She noted that paid canvassers for Americans for Prosperity, an ultra-conservative think tank, were recently in her own neighborhood.