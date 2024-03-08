 | Fri, Mar 08, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Getting technical: Allen leaders make case for $12 million investment in CTE

Allen Community College administrators will ask the board of trustees to approve plans to build a new Career and Technical Education facility and maintenance shop. Faced with declining enrollment, the college must find innovative solutions to "survive and thrive," they argued.

By

Local News

March 8, 2024 - 3:41 PM

Allen Community College should invest $12 million in technical education programs within the next two years to be successful in a changing education landscape, administrators told the board of trustees earlier this week. 

The board will likely consider the proposal at their April 9 meeting.

Members of Allen’s President’s Council — which includes President Bruce Moses and a team of vice presidents and deans — laid out a presentation on enrollment projections, funding models and expectations over the next two years. Their conclusion is Allen should build a new facility for Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, along with a new maintenance shop and improvements to student housing. 

Kara Wheeler, vice president for academic affairs, quoted a 2022 report from the Higher Learning Commission, a national accreditor: “The innovative institutions will survive and thrive. Those that continue to look through the rearview mirror will likely be threatened by obsolescence.” 

Related
October 2, 2020
February 13, 2020
February 13, 2018
January 14, 2013
Most Popular