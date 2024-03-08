Getting technical: Allen leaders make case for $12 million investment in CTE

Allen Community College should invest $12 million in technical education programs within the next two years to be successful in a changing education landscape, administrators told the board of trustees earlier this week.

The board will likely consider the proposal at their April 9 meeting.

Members of Allen’s President’s Council — which includes President Bruce Moses and a team of vice presidents and deans — laid out a presentation on enrollment projections, funding models and expectations over the next two years. Their conclusion is Allen should build a new facility for Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, along with a new maintenance shop and improvements to student housing.

Kara Wheeler, vice president for academic affairs, quoted a 2022 report from the Higher Learning Commission, a national accreditor: “The innovative institutions will survive and thrive. Those that continue to look through the rearview mirror will likely be threatened by obsolescence.”