Menu Search Log in

Goats: Stubborn but lovable

It takes a special skill to get goats to obey commands. Several 4-H'ers explain the work they put in while preparing their animals ready for the Allen County Fair.

By

Local News

July 27, 2020 - 10:05 AM

4-H’ers pose their goats in the show ring Friday at the Allen County Fair. Photo by Trevor Hoag

Undaunted by the threat of COVID-19, the 2020 4-H goat show was a rousing success, with young people across multiple age groups excitedly showing off all the hard work they’d put into their animals.

Shelby Sprague is a member of Prairie Rose, and has been showing for the last four years.

“I don’t mind the work,” she said. “It’s also really good family time.”

Related
July 24, 2020
July 24, 2020
June 8, 2020
April 23, 2020
Trending