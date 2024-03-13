 | Wed, Mar 13, 2024
Grant could bring ‘welcome’ change

Allie Utley wants to apply for a grant to replace Humboldt's aging "welcome" signs on the north and south entrances to town.

March 13, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Allie Utley, granddaughter of the late Dick Davis, baseball historian and founder of Humboldt’s Walter Johnson and George Sweatt Fan Club, is seeking a grant to help Humboldt replace signs at the north and south city limits. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — New “Welcome to Humboldt” signs could be in the making thanks to Allie Utley, granddaughter of the late Dick Davis, baseball historian and founder of Humboldt’s Walter Johnson and George Sweatt Fan Club. 

Utley most recently spearheaded the erection of a sign along U.S. 169 south of town recognizing hometown baseball greats Johnson and Sweatt. 

Utley, an Iola native who now lives in Overland Park and is an active organizer, plans to apply for a grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Rural Murals program to help replace Humboldt’s aging signs on the south and north entrances to town. They were installed in 2009. 

