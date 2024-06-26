Group outlines health needs

A quest to learn about local healthcare needs brought together about two dozen Allen County residents with representatives of the Kansas Health Initiative Tuesday evening at the community building in Riverside Park.

KHI is a nonprofit, nonpartisan educational organization in Topeka that provides research and analysis to help policymakers with informed decisions. KHI teams are traveling across the state for a series of conversations aimed at learning from local residents about their health-related challenges.

Tuesday’s trio had attendees divide into groups to brainstorm on three subjects: Partnership opportunities, topics and support.

Several of those who attended were local physicians and health care professionals. Many were government officials. Also on hand were a handful of employees from Thrive Allen County, which often works with KHI. Others came as volunteers to represent small communities.

Partnerships

“What does a successful partnership look like?” asked Samiyah Para-Cremer Moore, a senior analyst for KHI, to kick off the discussion. “How can KHI better support and create meaningful partnerships?”

Alice Bolin, speaking on behalf of a group of Elsmore residents, said their tiny town often feels overlooked. But they work hard to support each other, particularly through the Elsmore Ruritan Club’s food pantry. Thrive Allen County helps the club find resources but it would be nice to have another partner that could help.

“We have lots of elderly, lots of low-income folks,” Bolin said. “There have been meetings in Elsmore and we continue to talk about the same problems, but nothing changes. If we tell someone our needs, we’d like to have it result in some type of action. We’d like to have resources equal or greater than the needs we see.”

Dan Davis, a local pastor, discussed the value of partnering with religious institutions, from churches to the ministerial alliance. He noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, local churches each approached the topic in different ways.

“Some said, ‘Oh, it’s not so bad,’ and others were saying, ‘We have to be very careful,’” he said. It would help to have a partner that could facilitate public education and communication on health topics, he said.

Cole Herder, Humboldt city administrator, spoke on behalf of a group that included a cross-section of health professionals, Thrive, Humanity House and Allen Community College. Herder talked about the numerous organizations already working to improve the lives of Allen County residents, and the challenges they face in accessing resources. Specifically, he asked how KHI could partner with hospitals and insurance companies to make health insurance more portable between out-of-network facilities.

John Masterson, interim president at ACC, also spoke of the need to educate college students about health issues and resources.

“For many of them, it’s their first time away from home and Mom has always taken care of their health needs,” he said. “It would be helpful to have folks come in and talk about things they might face — drugs, sexually transmitted diseases — and how to get treatment, how to get a diagnosis, what kind of providers are available. A number of providers are willing to work with students but they don’t know that when they first come here. Your expertise and guidance could be beneficial.” St. Luke’s Health Center family physician Dr. Sam Wilcox shares his group’s insights. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Dr. Sam Wilcox, a family practice physician with St. Luke’s Health System, encouraged KHI to work with local government officials and include smaller communities in discussions about health policy. He suggested similar efforts regarding local industries and employers regarding workplace safety.

“We have a lot of groups doing a lot of things,” he told the KHI representatives. “Help those groups become aware that you exist and how to access your resources.”