Gunman arrested following Parsons shootout

PARSONS — Parsons police late Thursday arrested an accused gunman they said fired at three Parsons men Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest of Parsons resident Stedarrish Stefon Herman, 20, followed a three-hour standoff when police found him at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South 13th Street, the Parsons Sun reported.

Herman is charged in Labette County District Court with three counts of attempted murder and a host of other crimes for allegedly firing at Cedric Webb Jr., Jeremy Tyson Jr. and Johntae Fields. The police investigation began Wednesday morning when someone took a hatchet to a pair of vehicles, the Sun reported.