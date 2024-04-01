Happy hunting

Hundreds of youth had a sweet start to Easter weekend thanks to numerous Easter candy hunts in quick succession. The Iola Recreation Department kicked things off at 9 a.m. with 74 boxes of chocolates, courtesy of Russell Stover. The lucky discoverers of 24 golden eggs won a prize from the Iola Rec Department.

An hour later, the action continued on Iola’s square, seen above. The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce and Russell Stover teamed up with the Easter bunny for more fun. An estimated 3,000 lbs. of candy was strewn across the square’s lawn, along with hundreds of boxes of Easter chocolates.

Austin Cooper, left, and brother Bradley gather up as much chocolate as they can. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register Heyleigh Herfurth, age 4, delights in picking up chocolate with mom Hannah Herfurth of Humboldt. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register 8 photos

That afternoon at LaHarpe, middle photo, more than 230 youngsters, from toddlers to 12-year-olds, flocked to the City Park for its annual Easter hunt Saturday. The turnout was the largest since LaHarpe PRIDE began hosting the Easter hunts more than a decade ago.