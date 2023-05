Carter Warden, a fourth-grader at Iola Elementary School, admitted he was a little nervous to walk on the Lehigh Portland Trails on Monday morning. He’d never been on the trails before.

“I don’t like snakes or spiders,” he said.

It was just a little chilly — 50 degrees with winds of 13 mph — and unlikely a snake would want to venture out in that kind of weather, but Carter wasn’t reassured.