Head out for ‘Home Grown’ festival

COLONY — Head on over to Colony Saturday for a “Home Grown” celebration. The activities include an assortment of classic, small-town festivities including a parade, corn hole tournament, ice cream social, cakewalk and pie-eating contests. Music and supper wrap up the day’s activities, with a grand prize drawing at the end.

Colony Day starts at 7 a.m. with biscuits and gravy at the Colony Community room, sponsored by the Lions Club. A Walk/Run event follows at 8.

Some old-fashioned cooking contests — homemade pie and homemade salsa — begin with registration at 8 a.m.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. This year’s grand marshals are Richard and Kloma Buckle, and Bob and Mary Scovill.

After the parade, kids can gather for a cash grab, games and land turtle race along with the ice cream social.

Registration for the corn hole tournament ends at 2 p.m., and the action begins at 3. The Terry Ellis Memorial Pony Pull takes place north of the old car wash at 2.

The pie-eating contest and cakewalk offer a chance for everyone to win at 2:30 in front of the old Post Office.

From 4 to 6, Prairie Fire will provide music entertainment. The band features area musicians Leonard Louk, Randy Maple, Terri Louk, Glenn Minden and Richard Brockus.

Supper is sponsored by the GSSB Colony Branch at 5 p.m. Servers include the Crest school clubs: FCCLA, FBLA and FFA.

A grand-prize drawing for a two-night stay at Still Waters Edge Retreat of Yates Center caps off the activities at 6 p.m.