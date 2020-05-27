Health Department seeks funding increase for 2021

Given its pivotal role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday’s meeting of the Allen County commissioners began with a funding request from Rebecca Johnson of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department.
The Health Department requested $115,000, an increase of $15,000 from last year.
A significant part of the justification for a funding increase is based on the Health Department being “the leaders and subject matter experts dealing with the coronavirus pandemic,” said Johnson.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives