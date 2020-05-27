Menu Search Log in

Health Department seeks funding increase for 2021

The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department is seeking increased county funding for 2021. The budget request comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

By

Local News

May 27, 2020 - 10:43 AM

Rebecca Johnson of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department speaks at Tuesday’s Allen County Commission meeting. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Given its pivotal role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday’s meeting of the Allen County commissioners began with a funding request from Rebecca Johnson of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department.

The Health Department requested $115,000, an increase of $15,000 from last year.

A significant part of the justification for a funding increase is based on the Health Department being “the leaders and subject matter experts dealing with the coronavirus pandemic,” said Johnson.

Related
May 8, 2020
April 29, 2020
March 17, 2020
March 16, 2020
Trending