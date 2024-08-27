Health department serves as breast milk drop-off location

A ribbon cutting Monday at the SEK Multi-County Health Department in Iola served to announce the office is now a breast milk drop-off location.

The Oklahoma Mothers Milk Bank, which manages a network across Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas, donated a freezer to the health department and will manage all donations.

If eligible, women may drop off their breast milk donations at the Iola office at 411 N. Washington Ave. The donations are then screened and distributed to hospitals in the region. To become a donor, call the Oklahoma Mothers Milk Bank at 405-297-5683.

There is no minimum or maximum amount a woman may donate, but the breast milk must be frozen and in a food-safe container. If it is kept in a regular freezer, breast milk can be up to three months old.

Donations are primarily sent to Neonatal Intensive Care Units, where breast milk can play a critical role in a baby’s healthy development. Rebecca Johnson, director of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments, said breast milk “can be lifesaving” for some babies, helping prevent diseases and complications.

In addition to the new service, Johnson also highlighted the work of Holly Fritter, who is a maternal child home visitor and breastfeeding peer counselor. Fritter works with expecting mothers “as soon as they know they’re pregnant,” said Johnson. Fritter is a calming presence for young and expecting mothers who can help connect them to resources and provide non-judgemental advice.

“We believe the more education you provide, the more likely mothers are to experience success,” said Fritter. “If you need someone to talk to, give me a call.” Fritter mentioned her work includes helping mothers obtain breast pumps, even if they don’t have private insurance. She can be reached at 620-223-4464.