 | Wed, Dec 21, 2022
Health director recommends shots

Beginning the week of Dec. 4, one of every 10 diagnoses reported to Kansas health care facilities were either COVID-19 or influenza, according to information relayed by Johnson. 

December 20, 2022 - 4:41 PM

Compared to a year ago, the number of influenza cases in Kansas has jumped dramatically now that social distancing measures have gone by the wayside. In December 2021, only 1.8% of diagnoses were for the flu. For the week beginning Dec. 4 for this year, 7.1% of all diagnoses were attributed to influenza. For more information, visit the Kansas Syndromic Surveillance Program website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/1378/Kansas-Syndromic-Surveillance-Program

Christmas break is a perfect time for youngsters to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19, said Becky Johnson, director of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department.

“It usually takes about two weeks for the vaccines to take full effect. By the time kids start school again, they could be well on their way to being fully covered,” she said.

Johnson said children will likely be exposed to a host of new germs over the holidays as they interact with extended family members. 

