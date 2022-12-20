Health director recommends shots

Christmas break is a perfect time for youngsters to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19, said Becky Johnson, director of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department.

“It usually takes about two weeks for the vaccines to take full effect. By the time kids start school again, they could be well on their way to being fully covered,” she said.

Johnson said children will likely be exposed to a host of new germs over the holidays as they interact with extended family members.